Sasikala's release not to have any impact on TN politics: Cong TN chief

Coimbatore :

Citing reports, he alleged that the BJP was pressurising the ruling AIADMK in the state to bring Sasikala into the party fold ahead of the coming assembly elections.





Sasikala, who is set to be released on January 27, will not create any impact on Tamil Nadu politics, Alagiri told reporters here.





Sasikala, lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Prison in Bengaluru, was sentenced to four years imprisonment in February 2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.





To a question on remarks by DMK youth wing secretary Udayanidhi Stalin that winnable seats should not be allotted to alliance partners, Alagiri said it would be decided by DMK president M K Stalin.

Matters relating to seat sharing will be resolved through dialogue, he said, adding that Congress was not in favour of a third front, which is not good for the state.

Noting that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a three-day visit to the western districts of Tamil Nadu from January 23 to launch his election campaign, Alagiri said the focus will be on dislodging the incumbent government and installing a secular one in the state.





Assembly elections are likely in April-May.





To another query, he said the Congress has not made any attempt to forge an alliance with actor-turned politician Kamal Hassan's MNM. However, Haasan is welcome to join the Secular Democratic Alliance, Alagiri added.





On the release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, the TNCC president said his party will neither oppose nor welcome if they were set free by court.