Sasikala Shifted To ICU, Tests Negative For COVID-19

Hours after admission in Bowring and Lady Curzon hospital in Bangalore, VK Sasikala on Wednesday developed further difficulty and she was shifted to Intensive Care immediately. Media reports confirm that Sasikala also tested negative for Covid-19. Her swab samples were analyzed through RT-PCR.





Earlier yesterday, the doctors decided to collect her swab samples as she was running high on temperature and her oxygen levels were reportedly low at the time of admission.





Meanwhile, AMMK leader TTV Dinakaran has said that VK Sasikala was unwell for the past one week and was being treated for the same, inside the prison. "I've reliable info that Sasikala's health is stable, doctors are looking after her. She is being monitored properly. She needs oxygen due to some secondary infections. Doctors still deciding on whether CT scans are required or not," he said.