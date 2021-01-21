Voter rolls released, parties now focus on micro-level campaigns in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

A day after the public election department officials and the district election officers released the voters rolls, the political parties on Thursday began their home work for micro level campaigns focusing each constituencies.





The ruling AIADMK district secretaries have also instructed the ward level party workers to assist young voters in availing voter ID cards by filling form 6 - for inclusion of name into voters list.





"The political party representatives and aspiring MLA candidates have started their home work with voters roll and the same is now distributed to booth level campaigners for early campaign and poll strategic works," said an AIADMK MLA.





Voters roll is like the basic map for elections and I have asked for three sets of rolls to be distributed among booth level agents so that we can start the micro level campaign by the next month, the incumbent MLA from delta region said.





"We are hoping for early elections by April and the voters roll follow up is very crucial for party polling booth agent like me. Based on voters roll list each agent may get 1000 to 1200 voters to be tracked and campaigned," said B Venkatesh, an AIADMK party worker in Egmore constituency who had applied for a new set of voters roll copy.