Tamil Nadu receives 5.8 lakh more vaccine doses

Chennai :

“There has been some hesitation over the vaccination and then Pongal holidays, but we have overcome that. This is the reason I will be taking the vaccine at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Friday. I will be going not as a Minister, but as a member of the IMA,” he said.





On Wednesday, the fourth day of the vaccination across the State, 7,762 healthcare workers received the vaccine, including 7,614 who took Covishield and 148 Covaxin.





In Chennai, 500 healthcare workers received their vaccines on Wednesday, with 448 receiving Covishield and 52 receiving Covaxin. The total capacity in the city is 13,000 across 13 session sites.





So far, 33,670 beneficiaries have received vaccines in Tamil Nadu, of which 32,894 received Covishield and 776 received Covaxin.





The Minister said Tamil Nadu already received 5.36 lakh Covishield doses and 20,000 Covaxin doses in addition to the new shipment that reached Chennai on Wednesday morning.





TN records 549 fresh cases and 9 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 549 fresh COVID cases and nine deaths on Wednesday.





Of the daily tally, seven were imported from other states.





With a total of 5,314 active cases, the number of positive cases currently stands at 8,32,415. Chennai, which had 150 fresh cases, has 1,867 active cases. In the districts, Coimbatore had 54 fresh cases and Chengalpettu 46.





Tiruvallur had 28, while Erode and Tirupur had 24 and 22 respectively. Of the deaths, six were recorded at private hospitals, and three in public facilities. The total number of deaths in TN so far stands at 12,290. Around 713 patients were discharged following treatment on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,14,811. Around 60,249 samples were taken, bringing the total number to 1,53,91,518.