Stalin raps OPS for skipping Jaya death probe

Madurai :

The leader of Opposition recalled that at one stage, Panneerselvam demanded CBI probe into the mysterious death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, but he even did not bother to appear before the inquiry committee, which summoned him eight times. It’s only for namesake, the AIADMK MLAs have been keeping photograph of the late leader Jayalalithaa in their shirt pockets. But, they did nothing to bring perpetrators in the mysterious death of Jayalalithaa to justice.





Citing these, Stalin vowed to unravel the mystery behind her death once DMK was back in power. Though DMK was not in power over the last 10 years now, the party is functioning as a ruling party as it was sensitive to the needs of people and delivering the goods. Exuding confidence of victory in the upcoming polls in Tamil Nadu, Stalin promised to waive farm loans, jewel loans for five sovereigns and education loans. Earlier, during the programme, Lakshmi, a woman from Boothipuram in a burst of anger said Panneerselvam did nothing for people of his constituency. However, Stalin asked the woman to take her words back as such ones were undemocratic