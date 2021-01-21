1.29 lakh farmers in Nagai provided crop relief, says Joint Director

Thiruchirapalli :

A special team led by Velayudham, Joint Director (State Projects) conducted an assessment across the district on Wednesday on the crops damaged due to recent heavy downpour.





He said that the crop damage assessment was made after Nivar and Burevi cyclones and 88,300 ha paddy belonging to 1.44 lakh farmers was assessed to be damaged and a recommendation was submitted before the government. The government had released the funds and the distribution was started since January 7.





“So far 1.29 lakh farmers received the compensation into their accounts and the remaining farmers would receive it at the earliest,” he said.





Meanwhile, the crop damage due to heavy rainfall has been assessed and a report would be submitted to state, he said and added that the farmers need not worry about compensation





DMK MLA Senthil Balaji leads protest in Karur Though the state has been claiming of surplus power generation, they have not given free power to farmers, said V Senthil Balaji in Karur on Wednesday.

Addressing the participants of the protest demanding compensation to the crop damage, Senthil Balaji attacked Electricity Minister P Thangamani for always praising himself as the government has proved to generate surplus power. “If you have the surplus power generation, how many farmers availed free power supply,” he asked.

He further said that several thousand acres of paddy in Kulithalai region was destroyed during the heavy downpour and the farmers have been struggling a lot to compensate the loss. At this juncture, the state should come forward to initiate steps to disburse compensation to the farmers.

“Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami who claims himself to be a farmer, never pays attention to the cries of the farmers, but the DMK will continue to fight for the farmers until they get their compensation,” he stressed.





NTK demands Rs 50,000 per acre for farmers

Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman on Wednesday urged the state government to distribute compensation to farmers who have lost their crops due to the recent downpour. “Crops cultivated in several lakhs of acres especially in Cauvery Delta were submerged under water due to the recent downpour.





Farmers have lost their livelihood completely due to the natural disasters and it is the prime duty of the state to compensate the losses of the farmers,” said Seeman, in a statement. He said farmers are affected by natural disasters, but even under such situations state remaining mute on compensation is condemnable. He also urged the state to announce Rs 50,000 per acre as relief.