Suriyur jallikattu, first event in Delta

Thiruchirapalli :

Though the event was originally scheduled on January 15, it was postponed due to heavy rains that lashed the district and water pooled on jallikattu ground. Subsequently, the event was rescheduled on Wednesday.





As many as 589 bulls and 369 tamers from across the state took part in the event that was kick started at around 8.30 am by the exMP P Kumar. The annual jallikattu event started soon after the entry of Suriyur Kasi, the temple bull.





The public announcement repeatedly warned the bull tamers, whenever they tried to harm bulls as a group. The announcement pointed out a score of norms, in which the tamers should not harm by not pulling tails of bulls and only one person should be taming a bull and not in group. If any bull tamer got injured slightly or heavily, he should get out of the place, the announcement said.





Despite warnings and proper arrangements, a total of 39 tamers were injured and soon they were taken care of the medical team and the 108 ambulance kept ready near the venue. Among the injured, four persons were rushed to the GH.





The tamers were given two wheelers, gold coins, almirah, cot, refrigerator and bi-cycles as prizes.





Karthik from Veerapatti was adjudged the best tamer for taming maximum number of bulls during the event.