Rare yellow spotted wolf snake rescued

Coimbatore :

Snake catcher R Sanjay said that the reptile may have slithered its way from Western Ghats during the recent downpour. “ It was found on a two-wheeler in the Sanganur area. The two-feet long non venomous snake has been spotted for the first time in the district,” he said. While it is common to find white spotted wolf snakes, such a yellow spotted one in black colour is very rare to come across.





“Other snake rescuers have also not spotted any wolf snake in our district before. As the snake had some bruises, I applied medication on its skin for healing. It is a female and can lay upto seven eggs and prey mostly on lizards, frogs and insects,” he said.





The snake was then released into the reserve forest at ‘Aanai Maduvu’ near Maruthamalai Hills with the help of the Forest Department on Wednesday.



