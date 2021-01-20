TN Food Minister's clinical condition is improving: Hospital

Chennai :

The Minister was admitted to MGM Healthcare from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Tuesday at 8 pm and he was shifted to the private facility with ventilator support.





''After being received in the hospital, a CT scan was done which revealed extensive COVID-19 lung changes.'' ''Upon his arrival, the treatment protocols were optimised and his clinical condition is improving with all vital parameters being stable,'' Assistant Director of Medical Services, MGM Healthcare, Dr Anuradha Baskaran said in a bullet in.





Early this month, the Food and Civil Supplies minister had tested positive for coronavirus and he was treated at another hospital here and discharged. He was admitted to the RGGGH after he experienced breathing difficulties.