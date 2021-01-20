Draft voters roll ready for Tamil Nadu elections

Chennai :

During the revision period, 21,82,120 applications were recieved for inclusion of names and 21,39,395 applications were admitted. Similarly 5,09,307 deletions have been made on account of shifting, death and duplicate entries, CEO said.





The district election officers received 3,32,743 applications for correction of entries and 3,09,292 were admitted.





For transposition of entries within the Assembly Constituency, 1,84,791 applications were received and 1,75,365 have been processed.





As per the final electoral rolls of special summary revision, the total electorate in Tamil Nadu is 6,26,74,446 (Male – 3,08,38,473; Female – 3,18,28,727 and Third Gender – 7,246), Sahoo said.





The highest number of electors are located in Shozhinganallur Assembly Constituency in Chengalpattu district with 6,94,845 electors (Male: 3,48,262; Female: 3,46,476; Third Gender: 107).





On the other hand, the lowest number of electors are in Harbour Assembly Constituency in Chennai District with 1,76,272 electors (Male: 91,936; Female: 84,281; Third Gender: 55).





During the above revision period 8,97,694 electors in the age group of 18-19 have been enrolled (Male:4,80,953 ; Female : 4,16,423 and Third Gender :318) The electoral rolls are available on CEO's website http://elections.tn.gov.in. Electors can check their names and those seeking inclusion of names can apply by submitting form 6, the CEO said.