Best northeast monsoon since 2015 ends in Tamil Nadu, 2020 got 984.1 mm rain

Chennai :

“Northeast monsoon rains have ceased over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and adjoining areas of Kerala and Mahe, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and south interior Karnataka on January 19. Light rain is likely to prevail over rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on January 20 and 21,” said N Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.





According to records released by the RMC on the rains till December 31, 2020, Tamil Nadu received a total of 984.1 mm rainfall, which is a four per cent increase from the average 946 mm. Chennai recorded 1,572.3 mm rainfall up till December 31.





Much of the heavy rainfall that the State received was owing to the cyclones Burevi and Nivar which hit southern and northern districts respectively.





The new year began on a bright note, with January setting many records, including on rainfall in 24 hours and total rainfall in the month. The average total rainfall this month is 137.7 mm currently, and is expected to surpass the all-time highest rainfall record of 141.2 mm set in 1921.





“This is the best monsoon we have had since 2015, and January has seen so many records being broken. The unique thing about the rains in January is that it happened without a depression or cyclone. However, this is not the end of the rains for the month after January 21, there are more rains expected at the end of the month,” said popular weather blogger Pradeep John.





According to another blogger Srikanth K, Tamil Nadu has already received two-thirds of the average rainfall in the first half of the year. With more rains expected, this may increase, he added.