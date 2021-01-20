Viralimalai women pour out charges against Health Minister

Thiruchirapalli :

The women, who participated in the meeting at Viralimalai, the home constituency of Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar, poured out several charges against the health sector in the segment and urged Stalin to initiate action when he forms government.





“There is a GH in Viralimalai, but the staff never respect the patients and use abusive words and the women who are admitted for delivery are to face filthy comments and for any emergency we are asked to approach the GHs either in Manapparai or in Tiruchy as there is no proper equipment available in the GH,” said Vidya from Viralimalai.





She also said that the disposable mask which originally costs Rs 4 is sold at Rs 15.75 for the public and asked Stalin to save Viralimalai and the people with proper medical facilities.





Responding to her, Stalin said, the AIADMK government is known for corruption and they have even made money during the pandemic times. He showed a disposable mask and told that the mask costs Rs 4, but the government had procured it for Rs 30.





Similarly, the disinfected sprinkler costs Rs 4,000 and the government purchased it for Rs 17,500. The bleaching powder costs Rs 400 per bag and they have billed it for Rs 1,500 per bag.





“They have to answer for all these and we will organise detailed inquiry,” Stalin stressed.