Palaniswami submits memo to PM, seeks Rs 35K cr assistance for TN projects

Chennai :

Among his chief demands was 50 per cent funding for the second phase of the Metro Rail project in Chennai in a 50:50 equity model, for which Rs 61,843 crore has been estimated.





The government also wants Rs 1,200 crore to be released for various repair work caused by cyclones ‘Nivar’ and ‘Burevi’ and by the unprecedented rainfall in January due to which crops in more than 4.5 lakh hectares in Cauvery delta were damaged.





A demand was also placed to expedite the Godavari-Cauvery and Cauvery-Gundar river interlinking projects.





The CM also requested the Centre to operate night flights between Chennai and Salem and to operate flights to UAE from Coimbatore airport.





Financial assistance for setting up of bulk drug park and medical devices park to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore was also sought.