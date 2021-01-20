Captured tusker collapses on way to Theppakadu camp

Coimbatore :

The 40-year-old elephant, found with severe injury to its back and on its ear was under treatment, since last month. It was captured by the Forest Department with the assistance of four kumkis to provide better treatment.





Though villagers alleged that the elephant suffered injuries in a petrol bomb attack by miscreants, the Forest Department however refused and claimed that the nature of injury is being examined.





“An investigation is underway to find out the reason for the injury in its ear.





If it was found to be an act of mischief, then the culprits would be traced and punished. As a forest team has been deputed to monitor its movement since last month, the possibility of an attack on the elephant by miscreants is remote,” said KK Kaushal, Field Director of MTR.





Officials said that the health condition of the animal was weak over the past few days and hence it was decided to shift the animal to the camp for providing better treatment.





“The elephant, which was standing and alive on its way in a truck, had collapsed just before entering the camp,” said another official. A post mortem is likely to be done on the animal on Wednesday