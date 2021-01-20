Stalin reiterates corruption charges against AIADMK, promises to scrap NEET

Coimbatore :

“The Chief Minister had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah not to discuss the issues of farmers’ who were on a continuous protest against farm laws in Delhi braving the chill weather.





But his meeting was out of fear for Sasikala. The AIADMK government may not survive even for four months and may end before due to her release from the prison,” he said, while addressing a ‘Makkal’ Gram Sabha meeting at Pallipalayam in Namakkal district.





Alleging that none could loot like Electricity Minister P Thangamani and Local Administration Minister SP Velumani, Stalin said that there has been no response even after giving a complaint against them by listing out their corrupt deeds two months ago to Governor Banwarilal Purohit.





“If the evidence given to the Governor is false, then the AIADMK government could have registered a case against us,” he said. Pointing to the Rs 952 crore coal allocation scam Stalin claimed that Electricity Minister Thangamani has been lying to people that Tamil Nadu has become a power surplus state.





Stalin also assured to address the long pending issues of weavers and build an effluent treatment plant for the 400 odd dyeing units functioning in the region, once DMK comes to power. He also said that NEET will be scrapped after DMK assumes charge.