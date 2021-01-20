Thoothukudi firing: Rajini seeks video call to join hearing

Madurai :

Rajini’s advocate Ilam Bharathi, appearing on behalf of the actor, sought video conferencing facility for Rajini to appear and cooperate with the inquiry.





The commission headed by retired High Court Judge Aruna Jagadeesan on December 12 last year issued summons to the actor to appear before the commission on January 19 in Thoothukudi. After appearing before the inquiry commission himself, the advocate said a petition was submitted to the Judge seeking video conferencing facility for Rajini to appear and cooperate with the inquiry.





Even proceedings in court of law were mostly held through video conferencing due to COVID pandemic, similar facility was sought before the commission.





The Judge said the video conferencing facility is not available currently at inquiry office in Thoothukudi and opined that the actor could be inquired at the office in Chennai and added that it could be possibly scheduled in another two or three months. Further, the advocate said Rajini had already responded to a set of questions forwarded by the commission in a sealed cover last year and would also respond to any sort of questionnaire, if required.





The ongoing 24th phase of probe will last until January 22 in Thoothukudi. During the course of inquiry this week, 56 witnesses were summoned to appear before the commission.





As many as 586 witnesses have been examined by the commission so far until 23 sittings and 775 documents were recorded, sources said.