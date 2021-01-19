Students happy, parents relieved as schools reopen in Tamil Nadu for Classes 10, 12

Chennai :

Schools in Tamil Nadu reopened on Tuesday morning for Classes 10 and 12 after a 10-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





Students were seen entering schools enthusiastically and following all the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).





S Malavikka, a Class 12 student in a private school at Pammal said, "I am very happy that I can come to school again. I got to meet my school mates and teachers after a long time. This gives me more confidence."





Even parents, who came to drop off their wards, heaved a sigh of relief as the children will no longer have to depend on online classes.





Inside the schools students and teachers, in facmasks, were allowed to enter classes only after sanitising their hands and getting a temperature check.





Also, vitamin and zinc tablets were distributed among the students to boost their immunity.





Only one student was permitted on each bench in most of the schools including in self-financing institutions.





A team of education officials in each district also visited and inspected the schools in their respective areas to ensure all SOPs were adopted.









Watch the video here: