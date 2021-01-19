Watch: Teachers welcome students with multi-vitamin tablets as schools in Tamil Nadu reopen for Classes 10,12

Chennai :

After a long break of about 10 months, schools in Tamil Nadu reopened for students from classes 10 and 12 from Tuesday. Students were seen entering the school premises after cleaning their hands with hand sanitizers and following the latest Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the government.





The students who were elated to be able to attend the first offline class of the academic session wore masks and queued up outside schools maintaining social distance.





Teachers welcomed them by distributing multi vitamin tablets to boost their immunity as they all entered the school premises for the first time after taking up online classes during the lockdown period.





On Monday, preparations were happening at a brisk pace in all the high and higher secondary schools, including self-financing institutions, across the State.





Actor Dhamu welcomed the students with his motivational speech at a Government Higher Secondary School in Chennai’s Ashok Nagar.





It was announced by the officials earlier that a panel, comprising four IAS officers will monitor the school activities. They will also instruct the district education officials to inspect all the institutions to ensure all safety measures are being followed with no relaxations.





The schools for classes 10 and 12 reopened in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday after being shut for the last 10 months to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, and they have been instructed by the Directorate of Education (DoE) to follow all COVID-19 guidelines when classroom studies resume.





Placing sanitisers in corridors, volunteers to ensure social distancing is maintained and temperature checks are among various other initiatives planned by schools.





Watch the videos here: