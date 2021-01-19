DMK’s Pondy rally causes concern among TNCC leaders

Thiruchirapalli :

As former DMK union minister S Jagathratchakan declared that only an alliance led by the DMK, which is a junior partner in the union territory, would win the polls there, Congress leaders here started doubting DMK’s commitment to the Secular Progressive Alliance here in Tamil Nadu.





Jagathratchakan’s dig at the poor industrial progress of the union territory was seen as a direct assault on their government led by V Narayanasamy by the Congress leaders here.





A Congress senior who took exception to the DMK leader’s speech said, “We were waiting to see how the rally would unfold.





DMK did not disappoint. We are aware that Jagathratchakan has the sanction of MK Stalin. It is up to them to decide if they want us in the alliance or not. If they don’t need us here and Puducherry, let them state it openly.” Citing the poor track record of the DMK in the union territory where it had only won 2 of the 10 seats it contested in 2016, the Congress senior dubbed Jagathratchakan’s statements as declaration of war and said, “We have proposed Stalin for CM already.





Even our leader Rahul Gandhi had declared it during 2019 Lok Sabha polls. If they are doing it to drive a hard bargain in seat sharing talks, they must be aware that we will compromise. But we cannot reduce our tally too much.





DMK should keep in mind that they are junior partners in the UT, like we are here. They need us in TN to make Stalin the CM in a few months.”





Preparations on for 11th DMK conference in Tiruchy

Meanwhile, the 11th conference of the DMK in Tamil Nadu is to be held in Tiruchy and the local strong man and Principal Secretary of the party KN Nehru inaugurated the preparatory works on Monday.





“So far 10 conferences were organised by the party and out of them five were held in Tiruchy and this itself shows the close association of Tiruchy with DMK,” said one of the party functionaries.





The 11th conference has also been planned in Tiruchy for which around 200 acre of land has been identified at Siruganur in Tiruchy-Chennai bypass.





“Tiruchy has been selected for holding the conference and the date would be announced by the president MK Stalin. However, we will ready the venue by January end,” Nehru said.