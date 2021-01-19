Stay united, focus on winning all 234 seats: OPS to cadre

Chennai :

Addressing the office-bearers of Puracthithalaivi Amma Peravai wing meeting at the party headquarters here, party leader OPS admitted that there are minor issues, disputes and dissents within the party.





“There are issues in every family and a sibling rivalry is a common event. AIADMK is a huge family with 1.5 crore cadre and is vulnerable for dissents and disputes but we will sort out the differences through peaceful talks, and we should ignore such issues,” he said.





“Our focus should be to stay united and fight the upcoming polls to ensure that the golden rule of Amma continues in the state. The public are happy with the performance of the government and now we should strive hard to repeat the success of 2016 assembly polls,” he added.





The DMK is desperate for power and will try its best strategies to win the polls. The AIADMK workers have always protected the party and now it’s important time for the cadre to protect the party and the state from DMK, OPS said. Revenue Minister and Amma Peravai state secretary RB Udhayakumar also spoke in the meeting in which election strategies were discussed.





Pre-budget meeting

Earlier in the day, the Deputy Chief Minister who handles the state finance ministry took part in the prebudget meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The meeting was attended by the chief ministers and state finance ministers to discuss the Union Budget presentation. State finance secretary S Krishnan also attended the meeting. According to AIADMK sources, the poll-bound Tamil Nadu is likely to get a better deal in the Union Budget.