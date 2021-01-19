Plea accuses EPS, OPS of promoting kith and kin

Chennai :

When the plea filed by S Suryamoorthi from Dindigul, who claimed to be a cadre, came up for hearing, Justice Abdul Quddhose dismissed it citing lack of locus standi on the petitioner’s part in moving such a plea. However, the court granted leave to the petitioner to approach a civil court.





The petitioner had moved the plea seeking for a direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to find out whether or not the party was being administered in accordance with its bylaws and whether or not the various appointments made by them were legally valid.





Until such time the inquiry was conducted, which the ECI is empowered to do and de-register parties that do not follow their own constitution and indulge in undemocratic means while appointing members to significant posts, the petitioner had sought an interim direction restraining the coordinator, co-coordinator as well as presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan from making any fresh appointment to party posts.





Ever since the death of AIADMK general secretary J Jayalalithaa, there was no single charismatic leader who could steer the party. Unilateral functioning of the Ministers had led to confusion, the plea had claimed. It also noted that the party workers had faced discrimination, as the coordinator and the co-coordinator handed over various positions to their supporters, and kith and kin and only to those whom they need.