Will probe all AIADMK scams, says Stalin at Edappadi

Coimbatore :

“The AIADMK government has committed scams even out of the COVID-19 pandemic in buying RT-PCR test kits, bleaching powder and masks. The DMK will investigate all these scams and punish the culprits after coming to power,” he said, while addressing ‘Makkal’ Gram Sabha meeting in Edappadi, the home town of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Salem district.





Taking a sharp dig at the Chief Minister, Stalin said that the show of Edappadi K Palaniswami would come to an end once Sasikala comes out from prison on January 27.





“Though he became Chief Minister because of Sasikala, he even betrayed her. And no truth has come out on the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa even four years after forming a commission to probe into her death,” he charged.





Pointing out that 9,620 graduates have registered with the employment exchange and are waiting for jobs in Edappadi constituency alone, Stalin said “if so many are unemployed in his constituency alone how he could end unemployment by generating jobs for others in the state.” Pointing out to the increase in price of essential commodities like domestic gas, pulses, sugar by comparing their cost during the DMK government, Stalin also exuded confidence that people are ready to overthrow the AIADMK government.





Earlier, while speaking in Dharmapuri district, Stalin accused the AIADMK of having stalled various welfare projects implemented by the DMK. He said that the Hogenakkal combined drinking water scheme has been stopped even though 80 per cent of the works have got over.