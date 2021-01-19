MNM says Kamal to decide on Karti Chidambaram’s call to join hands

Chennai :

“Kamal has liberal and secular political views. So he can align with Congress. It will be a politically pragmatic decision if he decides to join the DMK-Congress alliance,” Congress MP Karti Chidambaram opined. He also said that parties like Makkal Needhi Maiam and Naam Tamilar Katchi did not have a sizeable vote bank and whatever votes they get are “protest votes” of those don’t want to vote for other parties. “Only if they join any alliance, they would be able win seats,” he said.





A senior leader of MNM dismissed Karti’s remark that the actor’s party won’t be able to win a seat on their own. “In the five-weeklong campaign by Nammavar (Kamal), we could see an upsurge of support for our party across the state. The consistent stand taken by the party on various issues has attracted huge turnout, particularly youngsters, at the rallies. We are hopeful of securing more votes than 2019 Lok Sabha polls and would be able to win seats on our own,” the leader said.





On the possibility of joining an alliance with the DMK-Congress combine, he said Kamal has been given the power to take a decision on the alliance considering the party’s best interest in the mind. “Kamal will take the final decision on the alliance at the time of the elections. As of now, we are focusing on the campaign,” he added.





CM lessening my burden: Kamal

When the asked about the perception that he was attacking only the ruling AIADMK government and was soft on the DMK, Kamal Haasan had said it was essential to talk about the corruption that was taking place now. “We have to stop the crimes happening now. For the crimes committed earlier, some had gone to jail and a few others had not,” he said, pointing out that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was releasing the list of the DMK’s corrupt deeds. “He is lessening our burden as we wanted to do that too,” he said.