Will contest on own symbol, says Sarath Kumar

Chennai :

“We believe that the AIADMK and BJP will form alliance and the AISMK is still part of AIADMK alliance, but in this elections, we have decided that whatever be the alliance, our party will contest in a separate symbol,” said Sarath Kumar, while addressing reporters in Chennai.





In the zonal functionaries meeting of the AISMK, Sarath Kumar unfurled the new flag of his party which has a red colour circle in the middle surrounded by yellow in the background and a white star on the top right corner. Explaining the reason for the new flag, Sarath Kumar said that there are several similar flags owned by political parties and so he has come up with the new flag to avoid confusion.





Sarath Kumar also announced that he has appointed in-charges for all the 234 constituencies and he along with his wife and AISMK women’s wing secretary Radhika Sarath Kumar will tour the state from January 28 to February 1 to obtain the opinion of party cadre on forming an alliance.