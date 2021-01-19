Vaigai dam reaches full capacity of 71 ft after 12 years, 2,269 cusecs being released

Madurai :

PWD authorities released 2,269 cusecs from the dam on Monday to be on the safer side, sources said.





While 1,400 cusecs have been released from the power house, 869 cusecs were let out through river sluice. The downpour in catchment areas especially Varusanadu of Vaigai dam in recent days during extended Northeast monsoon led to an increase in water level in the dam. Whenever water level touched 69 ft in the dam, officials would release water from the dam. This time it’s not certain about the period of water discharge. If rainfall continues, the discharge would also be on for days together.





Earlier, when the level in the dam touched 66 ft a flood alert was issued and subsequent alerts pointing to situations were made after the water level reached 68.50 ft and 69 ft. On Monday morning, water level in the dam stood at 70.39 ft with an inflow of 2,352 cusecs and by evening, the inflow dropped to 1,100 cusecs, sources said.





Vaigai river caters to the needs of irrigation and drinking in five districts, including Theni, Madurai and its neighbouring Dindigul, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram. It was during 2008, the level in the dam was maintained at its maximum.





Moreover, water level rose considerably in the dam and got above 70 feet twice during 2010 and 2011.





On December 13 in 2010, 70.57 feet of water was recorded and in the next year, 70.4 ft was recorded, PWD sources said.