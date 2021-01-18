TN records 551 new COVID-19 cases, 103-yr-old among 8 dead

Chennai :

Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 758 people getting discharged as the total number of those cured so far rose to 8,13,326, a bulletin said. The number of active cases continued its decline and stood at 5,725. As many as 50,501 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 1,52,79,808.





Of the new cases reported, the state capital logged 158 new cases, taking its tally to 2,29,238. The city has so far reported 4,069 deaths As many as 22 districts reported new cases in single digits, while 33 reported zero fatalities. All the deceased had pre-existing morbidities or chronic illness, the bulletin said. The 103-year-old male from Coimbatore was hospitalised in that city on January 6, but did not respond to treatment and died on January 16, the bulletin said. Three of those who tested positive were returnees from West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. A private lab in Coimbatore was recently accorded the approval to conduct COVID-19 testing, taking the total number of facilities to 252, the bulletin said.