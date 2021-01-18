Tasmac staff attacked, robbed of Rs 7.8 lakh

Chennai :

Sureshkumar (46) of Irumpedu village in Maduranthagam has been working as a supervisor in the government Tasmac shop in Paalur village near Maduranthagam. Since the sales were high following the Pongal festival, Suresh Kumar asked his friend to come along with him in the night to avoid travelling alone with the money.





On Sunday night, after closing the accounts, Suresh and his friend Shakar started from the shop on a two-wheeler with Rs 7.8 lakh. When on Pavunchur-Cheyur road four men who came on two bikes intercepted them and attacked Suresh using a sickle and attacked Shankar when he fought back.





Police said the gang snatched the cash bag and escaped from the spot. The onlookers noticed both of them lying on the road with injuries and informed the police and the ambulance.





The Cheyur police who arrived at the spot admitted both of them to the Cheyur government hospital and from there to Chengalpattu government hospital. The police have registered a case and trying to identify the robbers with the help of CCTV footage.