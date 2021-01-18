eLearning push: Students to get access to global research

Chennai :

A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that the initiative to create a database of research guides for students was a part of the government’s e-governance programme.





To start with, the scheme is being implemented in Bharathiar University, the official said. “Details of research materials produced in Tamil Nadu universities and access to projects done in foreign universities will be provided to the students,” he added. The research details are categorised under various disciplines and subjects, he said.





Once the facility is up and running, students would be able to access about 8,500 research publications from Indian and international universities, said the official. “Also, research students from four foreign universities that have tie-up would be able to access our research database too,” he said.





“Collections of audio files, streaming audio, video sites and image collections could also be accessed by the research scholars. Slides, tutorials, graphics and textbooks will also be made available under books category,” added the official.





Each research scholar would have to register to get separate access to the research works online. “To get new publications, the respective higher education institution will tie-up with publishing firms to upload the latest periodicals related to research activities,” he said.





According to the official, all the universities would be interconnected so that a large number of students and scholars, who could not get the required data in their institutions, could access other colleges online for acquiring necessary information.