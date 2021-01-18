Thuglak editor regrets comments on judiciary

Chennai :

The complainant, Rajagopal, an advocate, on Saturday said that as a lawyer he finds Gurumurthy’s speech against the judiciary very mean and he had asked the police to take legal action. The CSR copy (Number 14/2021) states that Gurumurthy tainted the judiciary with his defamatory comments. Hence, on behalf of advocates, the petitioner wanted action taken against him.





Within hours of the complaint, Gurumurthy came up with an explanation in which he had tendered regret.





Gurumurthy, in a statement issued via Twitter regretted his comment and claimed that it was made on the ‘spur of the moment.’ He claimed that he was responding to a reader in an open forum at Thuglak magazine annual function held on Pongal day on delay in punishing the corrupt and politicisation of judiciary, in spur of moment, for ‘applicants for judges’ I erroneously said ‘judges’ which I regret. Gurumurthy went on to justify his outburst, saying it was an ‘extempore reply to a provocative question.’ On January 14, Gurumurthy claimed that judges had been seeking the support of politicians to be elevated. “All the judges in the courts and the Supreme Court, have been appointed by politicians. Many fall at the feet of someone powerful through intermediaries to become judges,” he had said.





