Alagiri accuses Gurumurthy of ‘brokering’ AIADMK-BJP ties

Chennai :

Hitting out at RSS ideologue cum Thuglak editor S Gurumurthy for taking a jibe at the DMK-Congress alliance, Alagiri said the people of Tamil Nadu would vent their hatred against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the ensuing Assembly polls. Even a thousand Gurumurthys cannot stop the decimation of the AIADMK-BJP alliance, he added, accusing the auditor of ‘brokering’ the AIADMK-BJP alliance to defeat the Secular Progressive Alliance.





Recalling Gurumurthy’s speech, suggesting the return of Sasikala to AIADMK, in Thuglak anniversary celebration event and subsequent retraction of the same, the TNCC chief said the auditor was facilitating the AIADMK-BJP alliance to prevent the victory of the DMK-led alliance. Also referring to his critique of the Congress party in the speech, Alagiri recalled former Thuglak editor Cho Ramasamy’s treatment of Babri Masjid demolition and said the magazine has now become a den of fundamentalists.





Describing the auditor as a ‘mouthpiece’ of RSS in Tamil Nadu, Alagiri said the auditor, who showed no concern for the welfare and rights of Tamil people, social justice and neglect of Tamil, could only operate behind the scene and never come to the people’s forum. He remarked that the editor could not understand the pulse of the people.