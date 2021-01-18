Kamal justifies love for MGR

Chennai :

“I was offered a role in MGR’s Naalai Namadhae, but I was acting in a Malayalam movie then and I don’t want to delay the shooting schedule. Hence I lost an opportunity to act in his movie as an adult. If I had done that movie, I would have a picture of dancing with him as a child artist and an adult. Hence I wanted to make use of the movie title during my party launch,” he recalled after releasing the documentary at MGR’s residence at Ramavaram.





To his critics questioning his sudden love for MGR, he said that he had always visited MGR for anything good or bad happened. “Even after his death, I had visited his residence. I always cherished his memories,” he said. He criticised the AIADMK government on his movie Viswaroopam controversy saying that the government tried to destroy him. “If MGR was alive, it would not have happened,” he said. Rebuking Kamal, Tamil Development Minister K Pandiarajan said his statement shows that he has become a full-time politician and he should compare the situation when DMK was in power.





Kamal in Twitter said that he would be undergoing a follow up surgery on his leg which was fractured.







