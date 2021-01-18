Tourists throng Kodaikanal for Pongal holidays

Madurai :

Scores of tourists were seen at several hotspots, including Moir Point, Coakers Walk, Pine Forest area, Rose Garden, Bryant Park and Pillar Rocks. Moreover, the vacationing tourists had a good time boating in the pleasant weather, sources said.





According to S Jerome, tourism stakeholder from Kodaikanal, it drizzled incessantly and tourists enjoyed the weather here. Tourists mostly travelled up the hill by their own vehicles and some of them by hired vehicles. On the other hand, patronage in the public transport declined owing to COVID-19 scare.





The tourist composition was mixed, with people, especially from parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and northern parts of India visiting Kodaikanal, Jerome said.





Anandan, Assistant Tourism Officer, Kodaikanal, said Pongal Vizha would be celebrated at Pethuparai in Kodaikanal on Monday with the active participation of the local community.





Besides, similar celebration is also scheduled at Perunkadu, a tribal hamlet as part of tourism familiarization programme since potential spots such as waterfalls and river-walk at Pallangi are yet to be tapped, he said.