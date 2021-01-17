Daily COVID-19 infections fall under 600 in TN

Chennai :

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 770 people getting discharged totalling to 8.12 lakh so far, a bulletin from the health department said.

The number of active cases also fell to 5,940.

As many as 52,213 samples were tested in the last 24 hours aggregating to 1.52 crore specimens examined so far.

Of the 589 new cases reported in Tamil Nadu, the state capital logged 164 while the rest was scattered across other districts.

As many as 20 districts added new cases in single digits while 33 reported 'nil' deaths in the last 24 hours.

Among the seven fatalities reported, three hail from Chennai, two from neighbouring Thiruvallur and one each from Chengalpet and Virudhunagar, respectively.

A 59-year-old man from the city, was the only individual to succumb 'without' any pre-existing morbidity or chronic diseases. Two of the deceased were women, the bulletin added.