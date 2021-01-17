Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami to meet PM Modi on Jan 19

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on January 19. This will be Palaniswami's first meet with PM since AIADMK's General Council resolution promulgating him as the party's CM candidate for the upcoming assembly election.

Chennai : Sources familiar with the development have said the topics of discussion would be increasing allocation of state funds, alliance matters and Sasikala.



It is also expected that Palaniswami would invite Modi for inaugurating projects like Vannarapettai-WIMCO nagar metro rail, Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundaru linkage, Bhavani and Kallanai canal renovation, NLC 1000 megawatts solar-power and Ramanathapuram-Thoothukudi gas pipeline.



Their talks of politics is also expected to cover former CM J Jayalalithaa's trusted aide VK Sasikala's release on January 27 --- she was convicted in disproportionate assets case and incarcerated for a sentence period of four years in Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru. Discussions about her may lay ground for a "patch-up" between the AIADMK-AMMK or for a "consolidation" of BJP-AIADMK alliance preventing any difference of opinion regarding Sasikala.



CM Palaniswami is also scheduled to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He will leave for New Delhi on Monday (January 18).

