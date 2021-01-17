Syllabus for class 10 and 12 reduced by 40 pc

Like many sectors, education too has taken a heavy hit by the coronavirus pandemic which has resulted in the paring of syllabus for class 10 and 12.

Chennai : School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan took the call to reopen schools for classes 10 and 12 from January 19. Lack of physical classes for most of the academic year has led to syllabus reduction.



The Department of School Education has come up with the reduced syllabus. Notification regarding this has been sent to all the schools by the respective District Education Officers (DEO).



Upon the reopening of schools the nitty-gritty of the reduced syllabus would be unveiled and the students would be prepared with its guidance for the remainder of this academic year to face public examinations.

