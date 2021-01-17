AIADMK founder MGR remembered on his 104th birth anniversary

Chennai :

"Bharat Ratna MGR lives in the hearts of several people. Be it the world of films or politics, he was widely respected," Modi tweeted.





"During his CM tenures, he initiated numerous efforts towards poverty alleviation and also emphasised on women empowerment. Tributes to MGR on his Jayanti," the prime minister said.





Leading the birth anniversary celebrations in the state, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said the late leader slogged for the welfare of the people and devised many schemes for the benefit of poor and ordinary people.





Deputy Chief Minister O Panneersevlam, showering encomiums on MGR, said the former Chief Minister lived in the hearts of the people.





Panneerselvam and Palaniswami, coordinator and co-coordinator of AIADMK respectively visited the party headquarters here and garlanded the statue of MGR and hoisted the party flag. The two top party leaders distributed sweets to the cadres on the occasion.





AIADMK functionaries organised functions in several places of the state and paid floral tributes to the late leader.





Welfare assistance was distributed and mass feeding programmes were organised by partymen across the state.





In New Delhi, AIADMK Rajya Sabha member A Vijayakumar garlanded the statue of MGR in the Parliament premises, a party release said.





Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan, who latched on to the late leader's welfare legacy in his ongoing poll propaganda and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary TTV Dhinakaran among the others paid floral tributes to a statue of the leader here.





In Tamil Nadu, Assembly elections are due during April-May this year.





M G Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu between 1977-87. He joined the DMK in the early 1950s inspired by its founder C N Annadurai and propagated the party ideology in his films.





A superstar and colossus of the Tamil film world, MGR founded the AIADMK in 1972 following differences with then party top leader and Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.





Born on January 17, 1917, MGR died on December 24, 1987.