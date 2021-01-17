TN planned 16K inoculations, but only 2,783 take jab

Chennai :

The highest number of 348 healthcare workers were vaccinated in Chennai, followed by 288 in Salem. Perambalur had only two healthcare workers who received the vaccine. The State had a total capacity of vaccinating 16,600 healthcare workers on Day 1, including 600 for Covaxin. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said that the drive will pick up gradually. “I have also asked for permission to be vaccinated so that people gain confidence. I will opt for Covaxin and I would want the IMA President, Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association president and deans to come forward too,” Radhakrishnan said.





The registrations for Covaxin at RGGGH started increasing during the day, though it had less registrations earlier, said dean Dr E Theranirajan. He said that after taking the vaccine, he was feeling fine. “More people are gaining confidence after I received the shot,” he said. RGGGH had 90 registrations. Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association president Dr K Senthil said there is hesitation among healthcare workers, but with senior doctors taking the first dose, the coverage will improve, he added.



