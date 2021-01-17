CM says vaccine for all, but priority for HCW, vows to take jab with family

Madurai :

Stating that everyone should get vaccinated, he said the priority, however, was only for frontline workers such as doctors and health workers.





“Everyone should for sure get vaccinated. You and I have to get vaccinated. Those from your and my family too should get vaccinated,” Palaniswami said when asked whether he would get vaccinated.





When pointed out that some states are not using Covaxin, Palaniswami said the clearance for the vaccine was given by the Central government after detailed studies. “During the initial stages, it (scare) could be there and will fade later. Who is the first to take the vaccine? It is Dr Senthil, president of the TNGDA.”





The Chief Minister also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his relentless efforts that paid off with the vaccine finally getting launched on a mass scale for the benefit of the common man.





Palaniswami said a second dose would be administered 28 days after the first shot and the vaccine recipient needs to be careful for the next 42 days after which immunity against coronavirus would develop.





All’s well, says Tiruchy medical college dean





As many as 362 frontline workers including the doctors were administered the vaccination in 31 places across the central region on Saturday Tiruvarur district administered the maximum with as many as 103 frontline workers including doctors taking the vaccine. It was followed by 91 in Tiruchy, 69 in Thanjavur, 50 Karur, 23 Pudukkottai, 14 Ariyalur, 10 Nagapattinam and two in Perambalur. Tiruchy KAPV Medical College Dean Dr Vanitha, who monitored the vaccine programme at Tiruchy GH, said: A hundred doses per day were planned. Still, each centre in Tiruchy district was asked to maintain 20 on day one.



