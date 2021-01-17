TN adds 610 more +ve cases

Chennai :

Meanwhile, Chennai recorded 176 new virus cases, Coimbatore 80 and Chengalpattu 38. At least six more deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in the State, including four in private hospitals and two in government. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the State now stands at 12,257.





As many as 775 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total number of recoveries in TN to 8,11,798. Currently, there are a total of 6,128 active cases in the State.





On Saturday, a total of 52,307 more samples tested for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu and 52,049 more people were tested for COVID-19 in the State.