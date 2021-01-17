Vaccination drive: TN varsities, colleges to lend a helping hand

Chennai :

A senior official from the Higher Education department said all the vice-chancellors of the universities and principals of the colleges were informed that smooth and successful rollout of the vaccination programme requires proactive support from universities and colleges as per guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission.





Pointing out that it was critical to create public confidence regarding vaccine safety and allay their fears over any adverse events, the official said: “An effective communication action plan for proactive dissemination at all levels will be created.





“All the higher education institutions will use their respective network platform to organise online talks, programmes and webinars to provide all the info on the vaccination plan.”





Stating that detailed guidelines in connection with vaccination drive, which was issued by both Centre and the State, will also be uploaded in the portal for public view, he said: “Also, banners and images on vaccination plan will be shared among students and faculties, who in turn will share them with respective stakeholders”.





The official said students involved in National Social Service (NSS) and National Cadet Corps (NCC) will also be used to help the health authorities.





“They will also provide vital information such as the importance of the second dose of the vaccine among those coming for vaccination,” he said.





Stating that faculties, who crossed 50 years, will also be given priority for vaccination, he said the government will also discuss with the Health authorities whether students could also be vaccinated on priority basis.