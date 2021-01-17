AIADMK intensifies digital campaign to fight rival DMK

Chennai :

The list ranges from Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and also district secretaries. The AIADMK leaders have also hired professional meme creators, musicians and videographers as part of the branding exercise.





Among the AIADMK leaders ministers S P Velumani, C Vijayabhaskar, Kadambur Raju and Rajenthra Bhalaji are popular with the spendthrift political campaign in social media.“Thaai manne unnai Vanangukiren” song featuring AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam is the recent hit among AIADMK workers. The content speaks about the AIADMK governance in the past ten years and we will soon release more campaign videos, said an AIADMK source involved in branding ruling party.





The AIADMK government had also released a campaign “Vetrinadai Podum Thamizhagam” projecting the CM EPS for successful schemes of Tamil Nadu. The government also projects the state as a market leader in attracting foreign investments with the lowest employment rate. The popular campaign also mentions about the water management and highest crop yield obtained in past three decades.





According to informed AIADMK insiders more than 20 IT engineers are engaged in creating political content for handling the AIADMK promos and campaigns. A team of dedicated meme creators also watch out for the speeches of DMK leaders looking for contents that can be converted into political memes. The team daily also counters “Anna thimugavai niragarigirom” campaign of opposition DMK. Not only ministers even aspiring MLAs and district secretaries in AIADMK have started releasing promotional videos.





Supporters of north Chennai AIADMK district secretary Rajesh had also released a video in which the aspiring MLA candidate is seen riding a bullock cart featuring superstar Rajnikanth song “Kaalayanuke jay”.





“Gone are days where cadres and functionaries will put up posters, banners and graffiti seeking votes and this is an era of digital advertisement and mobile campaigns,” said AIADMK north Chennai MGR Mandram functionary Poonga Nagar Selvam.





Meanwhile, posters have mushroomed in Chennai on release of new digitally edited songs of AIADMK founder MGR. CM EPS will release the first copy of MGR album as part of MGR birthday celebrations to be held on Sunday.