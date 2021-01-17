‘Personalised subsidy’ for farmers, assures MNM chief

Chennai :

In a tweet, Haasan wrote: “Purananur says that the grain yield was high enough for seven elephants to eat in a land that was the size of an elephant’s bed. Within the word agriculture, philanthropy and gift sound together.





Makkal Needhi Maiam has a plan to implement “personalised subsidy” considering the farmers’ necessity.”





The actor-turned-politician who has been campaigning across the state since December 13 as part of the “Reimagining Tamil Nadu” campaign.





He had campaigned at various parts of the state in the five phases except for Chennai. While his party is preparing the manifesto for the forthcoming assembly election, he has been releasing his party agenda on various issues during the campaign.





On December 21, he released the party’s seven-point economic agenda promising to provide a salary to women home-maker and desktop computer with broadband connectivity to access online services.





He later separately released his party environment plans and industrial policy. Sources said that the agricultural policy would be released soon.