AMMK condemns Gurumurthy for ‘sewage’ comment

Chennai :

On Friday AIADMK minister D Jayakumar took a jibe at RSS ideologue auditor S Gurumurthy for advising the ruling AIADMK to merge with the AMMK.





AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran in a tweet said that he had doubts over the mental fitness of Gurumurthy. “While addressing a recent function Gurumurthy has failed to maintain decorum and his comments are of bad taste and substandard content. Minister D Jayakumar suspects that Gurumurthy is being paid and this had exposed the standard of Gurumurthy.”





Using an analogy quoting Arun Shourie, Gurmurthy has said “when your house is on fire you don’t wait for holy water from Ganges but you can douse the fire using sewage. Gurumurthy was referring AMMK as the need of the hour to put out the fire, this had invited sharp criticism from the AMMK and minister D Jayakumar also took a jibe at Gurumurthy for giving uninvited political ideas to AIADMK.





Joining the issue, Dhinakaran said he wanted to ignore the subject but due to the demand from a section of people, he is forced to react on the Gurumurthy comments. “People of Tamil Nadu will know the difference between Ganga water and sewage. It is for the people of Tamil Nadu to decide on who is Ganga, who is sewage and who is mafia. People like Gurumurthy has no role to play,” Dhinakaran tweeted.





It may be noted that minister D Jayakumar had asked Gurumurthy not to give suggestions and political advice for the ruling AIADMK. “Gurumurthy thinks that he is a kingmaker and a political Chanakya but his thoughts and deeds will not materialise in TN. He can try his “Naratha act” elsewhere,” Jayakumar said.