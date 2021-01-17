AIADMK govt, OPS protected Tamils’ rights on jallikattu: CM

Madurai :

Taking pride, while addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said it’s the ruling AIADMK led government that upheld the rights of Tamil Nadu and its culture and tradition after it fought against the ban of Jallikattu and brought the bull-taming sport back alive.





He also credited the Deputy CM in his fight against Jallikattu ban.





Citing Alanganallur, the soil known for boundless valour and pride of Tamil culture, he said the young brave hearts were ready and raring to go with all courage to tame raging bulls and expressed his wishes to the tamers and all spectators on the occasion.





Amidst a huge crowd of spectators, the event witnessed a total of 586 tamers against 719 bulls at the arena. With all-out efforts, the tamers eyed every bull, which got through ‘vadivasal’, to get hold of its hump and excel in the contest.





The contest, which began at 8am, ran into an extended hour against its normal schedule at 4 pm, sources said. According to KV Arjun Kumar, Deputy Director of Health Services, Madurai, a total of 23 persons including 12 tamers, five spectators and six bull owners were hurt during the event. Among those injured, 13 victims have been referred to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai. Among those referred, seven were tamers and the condition of Thavamani (24) of Gandhigramam village in Alanganallur, is said to be critical after a bull slammed onto his chest.





Finally, Kannan of Viratipathu bagged the first prize of a car after taming 13 bulls and Karupanan of Aritapatti, who tamed nine bulls, stood second and won a couple of milch cows. Sakthivel of Alanganallur got the third prize of a gold coin after taming eight bulls.





The best bull owned by MKM Santhosh of Kuruvithurai received a car as the first prize and another bull owner Arun of Melamadai was awarded a ‘Bullet’ bike and third-placed Meesaikarar of Saranthangi won a gold coin, sources said.