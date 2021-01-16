621 fresh cases and five deaths logged in State

Chennai :

Among the new cases, 180 were reported in Chennai, while Coimbatore added 67. All other districts recorded less than 30 cases.





The State notified five more deaths, including three in private hospitals and two deaths in government facilities. Chennai and Chengalpattu added two deaths each, and the other one was reported in Salem. Adding these, the deaths linked to the infection has reached 12,251.





In all, 805 persons were discharged from hospitals across the State, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,11,023. There now are 6,299 active cases in Tamil Nadu. The number of samples tested in past 24 hours reduced further to 55,847, while 55,579 persons were tested.