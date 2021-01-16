TN should avoid Covaxin: Thiruma

Chennai :

“Like Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu government must also come forward to avoid the use of Covaxin. Medical experts are opposing vaccines that have not completed the requisite trials for accreditation,” Thirumavalavan said in a social media post.





Thirumavalavan alleged that even before the trials were completed and the results were analysed, companies have rolled out vaccines in a hurry to use people as guinea pigs.





There were several controversies surrounding the emergency use approval granted to Covaxin, especially after allegation that a volunteer who was administered the vaccine died. Political parties in Tamil Nadu had urged both central and State governments not to allow Covaxin since the trials have not been completed.





This came at a time when the State government, following the Centre, announced the launch of COVID-19 vaccination drive. Tamil Nadu has received both Covishield and Covaxin.