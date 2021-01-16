1,500 teachers may get exemption from clearing TET

Chennai :

These teachers were recruited in 2011 on the condition that they would clear TET within five years from the date of appointment. However, about 1,500 teachers could not complete the test even after nine years.





In accordance with the provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, (RTE Act), the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) had made TET a mandatory requisite to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in Classes 1 to 8.





A senior official from the Teachers Recruitment Board said on condition of anonymity that about 1,500 teachers working in government and aided schools suffered three months’ pay cut last year due to non-completion of TET.





“However, following requests from various quarters, including the teachers, the government paid the pending salaries. However, increments and promotions were cut,” he said.





The teaching staff who could not complete TET had made several requests with the authorities concerned seeking exemption from appearing for TET, as many of them at the verge of retirement age, he said. Following this, the officials from the School Education Department are discussing the matter.





“Considering their age, preparing for TET would be difficult besides handling teaching job. The authorities have discussed a proposal to give training and award them certificates that would be considered equivalent to TET credentials,” he said.





Pointing out that TET exams could not be conducted last year due to the pandemic situation, the official said the seven years’ validity of TET certificates were also made life-time.