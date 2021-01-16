Vet’s timely intervention saves bull injured in accident

Vellore :

According to veterinarian Dr Ravi Shankar, who undertook the seven-hour long operation, the bull named “Shenbagathoppu Don” owned by Annamalai of Kavalur in the Jawadhu Hills near Alangayam in Tirupattur district and which had won numerous prizes in jallikattus and bull runs from 2019 was being brought to a bull run at Anaicut in Vellore when the mini lorry carrying it met with an accident. The bull suffered fractures on two of its ribs, while its rumen (first stomach of the animal) prolapsed (drooped) with the intestines spilling out in the impact.





“When the animal was brought to the hospital we knew we had to perform an emergency surgery, if it has to survive. Helped by Dr Aresh and aided by regional animal husbandry department joint director Dr Navaneethakrishnan we started the operation at 11am by which we joined the fractured ribs by placing two steel plates, repositioned the intestines inside the abdomen before the abdominal muscles were sutured.” Though the bull was unable to participate in the Anaicut event, owner Annamalai was relieved that the animal was hale and hearty by Friday.





“I am happy that Don survived. The vets have told me what diet and exercise I have to provide the bull which was totally normal when it reached Alangayam on Friday morning. The doctors have also assured me that if I follow their instructions regarding diet and exercise, the bull will be able to participate in jallikattu next year,” said Annamalai.