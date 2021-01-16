Heavy rain dampens Pongal spirit across agriculture zone Delta

Thiruchirapalli :

The showers with was on and off for the past one week intensified on Thursday as the Pongal festival was on and the heavy downpour threw life out of gear soon in the urban and rural areas of Tiruchy.





Areas like Thillai Nagar, Cantonment, Karumandapam and KK Nagar, witnessed water flowing down heavily on the either sides of the main roads while in some places, the sewage mixed up after the flow was choked due to blocks which gave a stench.





Meanwhile, in a few places like Karumandapam, water entered the houses and the people seemed to be busy draining them since Thursday morning.





Since there was heavy flow of water, many residential areas witnessed water loggings and people were forced to stay indoors from Thursday.





People were frustrated as the rain continued till Friday afternoon. They visited the corporation officials and insisted them to clear the clogs in the drainage, but they charged that they were not given a prompt response.





According to the civic officials, the workers cleared the blocks in the drainages well before the monsoon commenced. “We have been appealing to the people not to discard wastes into the drainage channels which causes blocks in flow. But, the people are still unaware of the situation. Anyhow, we would send workers to remove the blocks in the drainages in the residential areas,” said an official.



