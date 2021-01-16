DMK’s claim to lead alliance in Pondy creates a flutter

Puducherry :

Speaking at the Tiruvalluvar Day function here on Friday, DMK (South) convener and MLA R Siva said that the DMK will lead an alliance in the upcoming elections and will accept any parties approaching it for an alliance. Parties which never considered the DMK is presently holding discussions with us for an alliance.





The People of Puducherry wanted a change and as per the desire of the people, the DMK is also heading towards a change. There is no doubt that DMK president Stalin will be the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Siva said, adding that similarly, a government headed by the DMK will be formed in the UT, he said.





Rumors are there that people from other parties are trying to join the BJP. Is there any one from DMK in this list, the DMK MLA asked.